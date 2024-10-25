Thiruvalluvar Statue: A Bid for UNESCO World Heritage Recognition

Congress MP Vijay Vasanth has appealed to Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, to propose the Thiruvalluvar Statue for UNESCO World Heritage Site status. Vasanth's appeal underlines the statue's significant role in Tamil culture and universal values as detailed in his October 24 letter.

Standing at a grand 133 feet in Kanyakumari, the Thiruvalluvar Statue draws thousands of visitors each year. It is celebrated not just for its architectural brilliance and picturesque coastal setting but also as a symbol of the Tamil people's rich cultural heritage and pursuit of peace and harmony.

Vasanth emphasized the importance of this recognition in promoting the statue internationally and boosting tourism. He urged the minister to initiate the nomination process, highlighting that such recognition would preserve the statue's legacy and facilitate cultural exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)