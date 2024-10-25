Judge Upholds Dismissal of Manslaughter Charge Against Alec Baldwin

A New Mexico judge has reiterated her decision to dismiss the involuntary manslaughter charge against actor Alec Baldwin in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer stood by her original ruling, citing insufficient factual or legal arguments provided by prosecutors to overturn the July dismissal.

The case arose after allegations surfaced that important evidence was withheld by police and prosecutors during the trial, affecting the defense's case. Special prosecutor Kari Morrissey is now considering appealing the decision to a higher court.

