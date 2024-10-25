Left Menu

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: A Dance Face-off and Musical Extravaganza

The much-anticipated 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' features a captivating dance face-off between Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan in the iconic song 'Ami Je Tomar 3.0'. The film, directed by Anees Bazmee, combines horror and comedy, and stars Kartik Aaryan, releasing on November 1 alongside 'Singham Again'.

Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The anticipation surrounding 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' reached a peak as the makers unveiled 'Ami Je Tomar 3.0', featuring a stunning dance showdown between Bollywood icons Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan. This launch event in Mumbai was nothing short of a visual spectacle, captivating not only audiences but also the film's star, Kartik Aaryan, who expressed his admiration for the mesmerizing performance by the renowned actresses.

Kartik Aaryan shared his excitement, recounting the thrill of witnessing the two legendary divas perform. 'Witnessing Madhuri ji and Vidya ji together was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, a dream come true,' he said. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' continues its legacy of blending horror with comedy, promising an entertaining cinematic experience.

The film is set to release on November 1, facing direct competition from Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'. As excitement builds, fans eagerly anticipate the return of beloved characters Manjulika and Rooh Baba, alongside a host of melodic tracks, including the much-discussed 'Spooky Slide'. The clash at the box office is poised to be as thrilling as the film's narrative itself.

(With inputs from agencies.)

