Manoj Bajpayee Champions Independent Cinema Amidst Blockbusters

In a predominantly commercial film landscape, actor Manoj Bajpayee emphasizes making 'good cinema accessible.' His recent films 'Despatch' and 'The Fable' received acclaim at MAMI Film Festival 2024. Bajpayee insists on artistic storytelling while maintaining wide accessibility, highlighting a career focused on unique film choices.

Updated: 26-10-2024 11:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a film industry dominated by commercial blockbusters, esteemed actor Manoj Bajpayee continues his commitment to making independent cinema accessible to a broader audience. His latest works, 'Despatch' and 'The Fable,' have garnered favorable reviews at the MAMI Film Festival 2024, reinforcing his belief in diverse storytelling.

The actor describes cinema as a multifaceted art form, emphasizing the importance of not only entertaining audiences but also delivering stories with artistic value. Bajpayee notes his distinct career choice, marked by films like 'Rajneeti' and 'Gangs of Wasseypur,' as a blend of deliberate decisions and serendipity.

'Despatch,' directed by Kanu Behl, puts Bajpayee in the role of a journalist amid crime and business, while 'The Fable' depicts him uncovering personal truths through mysterious events in an orchard. Fans can also anticipate his return in 'The Family Man' series early next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

