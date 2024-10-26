Concert Ticket Chaos: Money Laundering Scandal Uncovered

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has uncovered significant financial irregularities following a series of nationwide searches involving tickets for eagerly anticipated music events. Held in five states, these raids sought to halt the black-market sales of passes for Coldplay's upcoming concert and Diljit Dosanjh's imminent performance.

Federal agents filed a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and discovered that fans were being scammed via fraudulent ticket sales on platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp. Counterfeit tickets and exorbitant prices emerged as a core issue, leading to numerous police complaints, including those from ticketing giants like BookMyShow.

This crackdown also involved seizing mobile phones, SIM cards, and laptops as evidence, aiming to dismantle the financial networks involved. In response, the Delhi High Court has demanded government transparency in regulating ticket-sale resales, with a hearing set for February 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)