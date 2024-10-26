Vidya Balan's Bold Move: Why She Embraced 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'
Actor Vidya Balan explains her decision to decline 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' to preserve her legacy from the original film but eagerly accepts 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' due to its compelling script. She relished the opportunity to work with Madhuri Dixit, enhancing the anticipation for its upcoming release.
In a notable shift, actor Vidya Balan recently revealed her initial reluctance to join the sequel of her hit movie, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.
Balan, who starred in the original 2007 Priyadarshan film alongside Akshay Kumar, feared the sequel might tarnish her previous performance. However, upon receiving the script for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Balan found it irresistible.
She expressed enthusiasm over the opportunity to collaborate with Madhuri Dixit in the upcoming film set to premiere on November 1. The star-studded cast promises an exciting addition to the franchise.
