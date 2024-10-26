Vidya Balan's Bold Move: Why She Embraced 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

In a notable shift, actor Vidya Balan recently revealed her initial reluctance to join the sequel of her hit movie, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

Balan, who starred in the original 2007 Priyadarshan film alongside Akshay Kumar, feared the sequel might tarnish her previous performance. However, upon receiving the script for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Balan found it irresistible.

She expressed enthusiasm over the opportunity to collaborate with Madhuri Dixit in the upcoming film set to premiere on November 1. The star-studded cast promises an exciting addition to the franchise.

