A multiyear effort to reform the Catholic Church concluded on Saturday, with recommendations that fell short of the expectations for greater gender equity. The Vatican's doctrinal leader, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, relayed Pope Francis's view that the time is not suitable for ordaining women as deacons.

The idea of women participating more equally has been a significant hope, especially for those advocating for change. Yet, women remain barred from the priesthood and top ministerial positions in the Catholic Church. A special group will continue exploring women's roles, but not in the diaconate, as many laywomen found it cumbersome.

While women's participation in the church was highlighted, frustrations persisted as decisions remain in the hands of ordained men. Despite the ongoing theological discussions, Pope Francis affirmed the male priesthood, arguing empowering women doesn't require ordination.

(With inputs from agencies.)