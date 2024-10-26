Left Menu

Catholic Church Reform: Grappling with Women's Role amidst Synod's Verdict

The yearslong synod process aimed at reforming the Catholic Church has closed with recommendations that largely disappoint those advocating for greater gender equity. While there was hope for permitting women as deacons, the decision reflects Pope Francis's cautious approach, advocating for women empowerment without ordination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 26-10-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 20:51 IST
Catholic Church Reform: Grappling with Women's Role amidst Synod's Verdict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A multiyear effort to reform the Catholic Church concluded on Saturday, with recommendations that fell short of the expectations for greater gender equity. The Vatican's doctrinal leader, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, relayed Pope Francis's view that the time is not suitable for ordaining women as deacons.

The idea of women participating more equally has been a significant hope, especially for those advocating for change. Yet, women remain barred from the priesthood and top ministerial positions in the Catholic Church. A special group will continue exploring women's roles, but not in the diaconate, as many laywomen found it cumbersome.

While women's participation in the church was highlighted, frustrations persisted as decisions remain in the hands of ordained men. Despite the ongoing theological discussions, Pope Francis affirmed the male priesthood, arguing empowering women doesn't require ordination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024