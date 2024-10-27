Diljit Dosanjh's Electrifying 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024' Takes Delhi by Storm

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium echoed with excitement as Diljit Dosanjh captivated fans at the start of his 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024'.

Over two days, the packed concert saw fans thrilled by Dosanjh's hit tracks. Despite traffic challenges, excitement remained high at the sold-out event.

Organized by Ripple Effect Studios and Saregama India, this record-breaking tour highlights Dosanjh's impact in music, setting a benchmark in Indian concert history.

