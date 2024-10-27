Left Menu

Diljit Dosanjh's Electrifying 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024' Takes Delhi by Storm

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024' kicked off with an explosive performance at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The two-day event captivated fans, featuring hit Punjabi tracks and extensive ticket demand. Despite logistical challenges, Dosanjh's tour, organized by Ripple Effect Studios and Saregama India, set new records in Indian concert history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 00:18 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 00:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium echoed with excitement as Diljit Dosanjh captivated fans at the start of his 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024'.

Over two days, the packed concert saw fans thrilled by Dosanjh's hit tracks. Despite traffic challenges, excitement remained high at the sold-out event.

Organized by Ripple Effect Studios and Saregama India, this record-breaking tour highlights Dosanjh's impact in music, setting a benchmark in Indian concert history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

