Udhayanidhi Stalin's Deepavali Greeting Sparks Political Reaction

In a surprising move, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and a key leader of the DMK, broke from party tradition by extending Deepavali greetings to believers. This decision, aligning with the festive spirit, marked a departure from the DMK's usual stance, which refrains from Hindu festival greetings due to rationalist ideologies. This gesture caught the opposition BJP's attention, prompting a reaction.
The BJP has previously criticized the DMK for its reluctance to publicly recognize Hindu festivals. Udhayanidhi's acknowledgment of Deepavali sparked sarcastic remarks from BJP leaders, underscoring the political tensions between the two parties. At a recent event, Udhayanidhi combined his greetings for the party's platinum jubilee with festive wishes, calling it 'Deepa oli thirunaal,' which translates to the Day of the Light of lamp.
Further fueling the political discourse, Udhayanidhi criticized Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, accusing him of being 'allergic' to the Dravidian identity and trying to undermine it. He asserted that the Dravidian movement is resilient, declaring that the DMK's symbolic black and red flag will continue to represent and protect Tamil Nadu's identity against any such perceived threats.
