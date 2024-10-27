Allu Arjun's Heartfelt Birthday Wish to Cricket Legend David Warner

Legendary Australian cricketer David Warner, who turned 38 on Sunday, received a heartfelt birthday wish from Telugu film star Allu Arjun. Arjun took to Instagram to share a photo of Warner striking the actor's famous Pushpa pose.

In his post, Arjun wrote, 'Many many happy returns of the day to my brother.' Warner, a notable admirer of Arjun's blockbuster film 'Pushpa: The Rise', often replicates scenes and gestures from the movie.

Warner's cricketing prowess is well-documented; he has achieved numerous records across all formats, including two ICC Cricket World Cups with Australia. His involvement with teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL further underscores his impact, while Arjun gears up for the release of 'Pushpa: The Rule', set for December 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)