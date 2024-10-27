Left Menu

Allu Arjun's Heartfelt Birthday Wish to Cricket Legend David Warner

Telugu star Allu Arjun extended a special birthday wish to Australian cricketer David Warner on Instagram, sharing a photo of Warner mimicking Arjun's iconic Pushpa pose. Warner, celebrated for his cricketing achievements, has shown admiration for Arjun's movie 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

27-10-2024
Allu Arjun's Heartfelt Birthday Wish to Cricket Legend David Warner
Allu Arjun, Australian batting legend David Warner (Image Source: Instagram@AlluArjun). Image Credit: ANI
Legendary Australian cricketer David Warner, who turned 38 on Sunday, received a heartfelt birthday wish from Telugu film star Allu Arjun. Arjun took to Instagram to share a photo of Warner striking the actor's famous Pushpa pose.

In his post, Arjun wrote, 'Many many happy returns of the day to my brother.' Warner, a notable admirer of Arjun's blockbuster film 'Pushpa: The Rise', often replicates scenes and gestures from the movie.

Warner's cricketing prowess is well-documented; he has achieved numerous records across all formats, including two ICC Cricket World Cups with Australia. His involvement with teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL further underscores his impact, while Arjun gears up for the release of 'Pushpa: The Rule', set for December 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

