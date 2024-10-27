Rising Hope and Cultural Heritage: India's Spiritual Surge

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar declared that India has significantly shifted from a former state of 'doom and gloom' to one filled with 'hope and possibility'. Speaking at the Krishnaguru International Spiritual Youth Society's convention, Dhankhar attributed this transformation to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country's marked spiritual influence.

Highlighting the role of India's spiritual heritage in this resurgence, Dhankhar urged the youth to embrace their cultural roots while integrating modernity and nationalism. He cited the teachings of spiritual leader Krishnaguru and emphasized the importance of ancient scriptures like the Ramayan and Mahabharat in shaping ethical leaders.

Dhankhar celebrated the North East's development, citing substantial government investment in the region, and recently recognized Assamese classical language status. The vice president's visit concluded with a ceremonial tree planting and a cultural showcase, where he enjoyed local traditions, including playing the 'khol' drum.

(With inputs from agencies.)