Adele's Tearful Tribute to Celine Dion in Las Vegas

Adele was visibly moved during her Las Vegas residency show when she noticed Celine Dion in the audience. The encounter led to an emotional exchange between the two singers, as Adele acknowledged Dion mid-performance. Adele's residency is set to conclude in November, marking a hiatus from music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 23:56 IST
Adele's Tearful Tribute to Celine Dion in Las Vegas
Adele (Image source: Instagram/ @adele), Celine Dion (Image source: Instagram/ @celinedion). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In an emotional moment at her Las Vegas residency, renowned star Adele was brought to tears upon spotting Canadian icon Celine Dion in the audience, as reported by People magazine.

In a widely-circulated video on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Adele approaches Dion while singing 'When We Were Young'. Seated in a VIP box at the side of the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Dion embraced Adele leading to a heartfelt moment onstage.

The two singers exchanged warm words and tokens of affection, with Dion cradling Adele's face and the British singer waving to the audience. As scene unfolded, Dion was seen wiping her eyes following their embrace. Dion, accompanied by her sons Nelson and Eddy Angelil, appeared deeply moved during and after this encounter.

The emotional reunion reignited memories of Adele's backstage visit to Dion's show in January 2018, forming a bond forged by admiration and respect. Dion had previously expressed her excitement over meeting Adele, while Adele lauded Dion's performance on Instagram.

Adele will conclude her two-year glitzy Vegas residency this November. As revealed during her Munich performance in September, the singer plans to take an extended break from music following the end of this residency, according to reports by People and ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

