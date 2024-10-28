Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Vlogger Couple's Tragic Demise

A vlogger couple with over 18,000 followers on YouTube was found dead in their home in Parassala. Selvaraj, a mason, and his wife Priya, were discovered by their son. Police suspect suicide, but strangulation marks on Priya raise suspicions. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause.

A vlogger couple, well-known among their over 18,000 YouTube followers, was discovered dead in their Parassala home, according to the police report released on Monday.

Identified as Selvaraj, 45, and Priya, 37, the couple was found by their son, a trainee in Ernakulam district, who returned home to make the grim discovery.

While initial assumptions pointed towards suicide, the postmortem uncovered strangulation marks on Priya, leading to murder suspicions. Authorities await chemical test results to confirm the death's circumstances as investigations continue.

