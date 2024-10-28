Mystery Surrounds Vlogger Couple's Tragic Demise

A vlogger couple, well-known among their over 18,000 YouTube followers, was discovered dead in their Parassala home, according to the police report released on Monday.

Identified as Selvaraj, 45, and Priya, 37, the couple was found by their son, a trainee in Ernakulam district, who returned home to make the grim discovery.

While initial assumptions pointed towards suicide, the postmortem uncovered strangulation marks on Priya, leading to murder suspicions. Authorities await chemical test results to confirm the death's circumstances as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)