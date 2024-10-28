Left Menu

Meryl Streep's Tearful Gratitude: A Heartfelt Moment on ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Set

On the set of 'Only Murders in the Building', Meryl Streep emotionally thanked co-creator John Hoffman for her romantic scenes with Martin Short, in Season 3. The tender moment underscored the show's impact on the cast. Season 4 promises more exciting developments with new renowned actors joining the ensemble.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:56 IST
Meryl Streep, Martin Short (Photo/Instagram/@onlymurdershulu). Image Credit: ANI
In a poignant interaction on the set of 'Only Murders in the Building', co-creator John Hoffman shared a moving story about Meryl Streep's heartfelt appreciation. Streep, visibly emotional, thanked Hoffman for crafting romantic scenes between her character and Martin Short's, shedding light on the deep bond formed during Season 3's filming.

According to Deadline, Hoffman reflected on a memorable night shooting in Manhattan. They filmed on a ferry until 2 a.m., experiencing a beautiful New York night. Afterward, Streep awaited Hoffman at the gangplank, brimming with gratitude and emotion as she thanked him for the opportunity to explore romance in her role.

Streep expressed that the chance to portray such scenes was unexpected at this juncture in her career. Hoffman felt privileged to have Streep on set, remarking, "I felt like the luckiest guy in the world." As Season 4 approaches its October 29 finale, the show's dedicated fanbase eagerly anticipates new turns in the story infused with mystery and humor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

