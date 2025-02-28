Jamie Campbell Bower and Eddie Marsan Join 'Rings of Power' Season 3 Ensemble
Prime Video confirms Jamie Campbell Bower and Eddie Marsan as new cast members for the upcoming third season of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.' Bower is set as a series regular, while Marsan will take on a recurring role, adding star power to the celebrated series.
- Country:
- United States
The third season of Prime Video's 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is officially in production, with actors Jamie Campbell Bower and Eddie Marsan joining the cast.
Bower, well-regarded for roles including Henry Creel/Vecna in 'Stranger Things,' becomes a series regular, showcasing his versatile talents on a global scale. Marsan, a two-time BIFA award recipient, joins in a recurring role, enhancing the show's celebrated ensemble.
Amazon MGM Studios executive Vernon Sanders expressed excitement over the series' expanding narrative, promising viewers captivating stories embedded in Middle-earth's legendary history. Meanwhile, JD Payne, the series' showrunner, hinted at thrilling developments in the show's creative pipeline, urging fans to stay tuned for more revelations. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)