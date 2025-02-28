Left Menu

Jamie Campbell Bower and Eddie Marsan Join 'Rings of Power' Season 3 Ensemble

Prime Video confirms Jamie Campbell Bower and Eddie Marsan as new cast members for the upcoming third season of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.' Bower is set as a series regular, while Marsan will take on a recurring role, adding star power to the celebrated series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:41 IST
Jamie Campbell Bower and Eddie Marsan Join 'Rings of Power' Season 3 Ensemble
Jamie Campbell Bower and Eddie Marsan (Image source: Prime Video). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The third season of Prime Video's 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is officially in production, with actors Jamie Campbell Bower and Eddie Marsan joining the cast.

Bower, well-regarded for roles including Henry Creel/Vecna in 'Stranger Things,' becomes a series regular, showcasing his versatile talents on a global scale. Marsan, a two-time BIFA award recipient, joins in a recurring role, enhancing the show's celebrated ensemble.

Amazon MGM Studios executive Vernon Sanders expressed excitement over the series' expanding narrative, promising viewers captivating stories embedded in Middle-earth's legendary history. Meanwhile, JD Payne, the series' showrunner, hinted at thrilling developments in the show's creative pipeline, urging fans to stay tuned for more revelations. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025