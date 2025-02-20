Left Menu

Punches, Persistence, and Prime: Inside 'Reacher' Season 3's Intense Production

The third season of 'Reacher' is streaming on Prime Video, with Alan Ritchson recalling demanding action scenes alongside Olivier Richters. Veteran choreographer Buster Reeves highlights the intense preparation involved. The new season, also featuring Maria Sten and Sonya Cassidy, is an adaptation of Lee Child's seventh Jack Reacher book.

Updated: 20-02-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:40 IST
Actor Alan Ritchson (Image source: Prime Video). Image Credit: ANI
The action-packed third season of 'Reacher' premieres on Prime Video, showcasing the return of Alan Ritchson in the titular role. Ritchson takes fans behind the scenes of the grueling action sequences, sharing his experiences filming alongside Olivier Richters, known for their demanding physicality and coordination.

The intricate choreography is the brainchild of experienced stunt and fight choreographer Buster Reeves, who provided insights into the rigorous training regime. According to Reeves, meticulous preparation was crucial, limiting takes to prevent fatigue and ensure authenticity while maintaining the frenetic pace demanded by the scenes.

Ritchson and Richters underwent intense preparations, with the latter emphasizing a stringent dietary and training schedule over several months. Both actors hope the result is as impactful for the audience as it was challenging in production. 'Reacher' Season 3 also features Maria Sten, Sonya Cassidy, and Anthony Michael Hall, based on Lee Child's 'Persuader'.

Latest News

