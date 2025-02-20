Punches, Persistence, and Prime: Inside 'Reacher' Season 3's Intense Production

The action-packed third season of 'Reacher' premieres on Prime Video, showcasing the return of Alan Ritchson in the titular role. Ritchson takes fans behind the scenes of the grueling action sequences, sharing his experiences filming alongside Olivier Richters, known for their demanding physicality and coordination.

The intricate choreography is the brainchild of experienced stunt and fight choreographer Buster Reeves, who provided insights into the rigorous training regime. According to Reeves, meticulous preparation was crucial, limiting takes to prevent fatigue and ensure authenticity while maintaining the frenetic pace demanded by the scenes.

Ritchson and Richters underwent intense preparations, with the latter emphasizing a stringent dietary and training schedule over several months. Both actors hope the result is as impactful for the audience as it was challenging in production. 'Reacher' Season 3 also features Maria Sten, Sonya Cassidy, and Anthony Michael Hall, based on Lee Child's 'Persuader'.

(With inputs from agencies.)