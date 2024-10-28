Ayodhya Prepares for Record-Breaking Deepotsav Amid Tight Security
Security measures have been intensified in Ayodhya for the upcoming Deepotsav festival, with 17 bylanes sealed and access restricted to pass holders. Aiming to set a world record by lighting 28 lakh diyas, the event includes robust security with commandos, drones, and various teams ensuring safety and order.
- Country:
- India
As Ayodhya gears up for its annual Deepotsav celebrations, authorities have enforced stringent security measures. Seventeen bylanes leading to Ram Ki Paidi have been sealed, and entry is restricted to pass holders, volunteers, and officials.
Efforts are underway to set a new record by lighting 28 lakh diyas on Chhoti Diwali. Meticulous preparations are being carried out under the watchful eyes of coordinators and volunteers. The diyas, filled with mustard oil, are being arranged for a final count.
To ensure the event proceeds without incident, a comprehensive security plan has been executed. Commandos from ATS, STF, and CRPF, alongside Rapid Action Force and PAC personnel, are on duty. Surveillance drones and 200 commandos have been deployed, and the Sarayu River is under vigilant monitoring by specialized teams.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ayodhya
- Deepotsav
- security
- festival
- diyas
- record-breaking
- commandos
- drones
- celebration
- preparations
ALSO READ
India's Record-Breaking Triumph: Sanju Samson's Century Dazzles in T20I Win
Record-Breaking Odyssey: Sujoy Kumar Mitra's 7 Wonders Journey in Record Time
Delhi Half Marathon 2024: Elite Runners Poised for Record-Breaking Race
Record-Breaking Military Maneuvers: China's Show of Force
Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon: Record-Breaking Charity Run