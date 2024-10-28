Odisha Unveils 'Drbalay Yojana' for Temple Conservation
The Odisha government is set to introduce 'Drbalay Yojana' to safeguard temples, mutts, and cultural institutions. This scheme aims at their conservation, reconstruction, and effective management, expanding beyond previous initiatives like the ABADHA scheme. It will also tackle issues related to religious institutions' security and operations.
The Odisha government is on the cusp of launching 'Drbalay Yojana,' a comprehensive initiative designed to conserve, reconstruct, and manage places of cultural significance such as temples and mutts.
Announced by Law Minister Pritihiviraj Harichandan, the scheme's detailed blueprint is currently under development. Harichandan emphasized the government's commitment to preserving the cultural heritage and resolving conservation and management issues associated with these sites.
The initiative will also address various operational and security concerns of religious institutions throughout the state. Building upon the legacy of the previous ABADHA scheme, 'Drbalay Yojana' expands its focus beyond temple repairs to a broader spectrum of cultural preservation.
