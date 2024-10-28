Left Menu

Farewells and Spotlight Shifts: Entertainment News Headlines

This week's entertainment headlines include the passing of Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh, Beyonce's appearance at a political rally for Kamala Harris, Gerard Depardieu's upcoming trial for alleged sexual assaults, and California's proposal to increase film tax credits to attract more production.

The world of entertainment was notably marked by the passing of Phil Lesh, the bassist and founder of the Grateful Dead. Lesh, whose mastery of the bass guitar helped shape the band's iconic sound, was honored through tributes from fans and New York's Empire State Building lighting in psychedelic hues.

Beyonce, renowned for her musical prowess, demonstrated her political influence during a rally for Kamala Harris in Houston. Accompanied by Kelly Rowland, she captivated an audience of 30,000, emphasizing her solid support for Harris and abortion rights.

Meanwhile, French actor Gerard Depardieu faces legal challenges as he is scheduled to stand trial for alleged sexual assaults. In California, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a proposed increase in film tax credits, aiming to revitalize Hollywood by offering more financial incentives for production companies.

