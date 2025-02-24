Left Menu

Star Under Scrutiny: Gerard Depardieu's Alleged Tax Evasion and Legal Challenges

French actor Gerard Depardieu is under investigation for alleged tax fraud, with searches conducted in France and Belgium. French authorities and media suspect Depardieu of residing fictitiously in Belgium to evade French taxes since 2013. Meanwhile, he faces a separate trial for sexual assault allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 24-02-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 23:00 IST
  • Country:
  • France

French actor Gerard Depardieu finds himself at the center of a tax fraud investigation, as authorities in France and Belgium carry out searches related to his financial dealings. A judicial source confirmed that the investigation, spearheaded by France's Central Office for Combating Corruption and Financial and Tax Offenses (OCLCIFF), is examining allegations of tax fraud dating back to 2013.

The investigation focuses on whether Depardieu falsely claimed residency in Belgium to avoid paying taxes in France. While the actor's lawyer, Jeremie Assous, disputes the claims, stating the legal methods employed are both customary and legal, the investigation remains active. Media outlets Mediapart and Le Soir have reported on the ongoing judicial processes.

In addition to the tax evasion allegations, Depardieu is also due to face trial in March over accusations of sexual assault involving two women on a film set. Despite denying these allegations, the trial was postponed due to his health issues, further complicating the actor's current legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

