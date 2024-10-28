Margaret Atwood Embraces Age and Creativity: Unfazed by AI

Margaret Atwood, the acclaimed Canadian author, remains unfazed by the rise of artificial intelligence as she works on her memoir at the age of 84. In a recent interview, Atwood discussed her positive outlook on writing and her detachment from AI concerns that plague younger creatives.

Atwood, a celebrated figure in literature, has been prolific since her debut as a poet in 1961. She dismisses concerns about AI, contrasting herself with younger individuals in creative fields. 'AI is worrying a lot of people,' she remarks, with a calm acceptance of her age and experiences.

Her influential works include the dystopian 'The Handmaid's Tale', which became widely popular after the 2016 U.S. election, and its sequel 'The Testaments,' co-winner of the Booker Prize. Atwood continues to criticize political figures like Donald Trump, while her latest writings explore personal themes post the passing of her husband.

