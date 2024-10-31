A Stalwart's Farewell: The Legacy of Catholicos Baselios Thomas I

Catholicos Aboon Mor Baselios Thomas I, the spiritual leader of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church in India, passed away on Thursday in a private hospital at the age of 95. Church authorities confirmed he succumbed to age-related ailments at 5:21 PM after an extended period of treatment.

Throughout his tenure, he guided his followers through turbulent times, most notably during the aftermath of a Supreme Court verdict that transferred control of the Malankara Church's properties to the Orthodox faction. As a result, he emerged as a steadfast leader for the Jacobite sect, which faced significant challenges following the ruling.

Numerous distinguished personalities extended their condolences, highlighting his immense contributions to the church and society. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remarked on his unyielding dedication to the welfare of the church community. His loss is described as irreparable by leaders from various political and social spheres.

(With inputs from agencies.)