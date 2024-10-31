Left Menu

Karnataka Gears Up for Kannada Rajyotsava Celebration

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot extended greetings to the people on the eve of Kannada Rajyotsava, urging them to cherish the state's cultural heritage. He emphasized the importance of honoring visionaries who contributed to Karnataka's unity and prosperity. Gehlot called for unity and brotherhood in Karnataka's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-10-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 22:45 IST
Karnataka Governor
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has extended heartfelt greetings to the people on the eve of Kannada Rajyotsava, a significant day that celebrates the unification of Karnataka.

In his statement, Governor Gehlot urged citizens to cherish the rich cultural heritage of the state, emphasizing the importance of remembering and honoring the visionaries who dedicated themselves to Karnataka's unity and prosperity.

He also called on the people to be inspired by this legacy to promote unity, brotherhood, and social harmony, highlighting that these values are essential as the state continues to work towards its progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

