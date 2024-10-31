Karnataka Gears Up for Kannada Rajyotsava Celebration

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has extended heartfelt greetings to the people on the eve of Kannada Rajyotsava, a significant day that celebrates the unification of Karnataka.

In his statement, Governor Gehlot urged citizens to cherish the rich cultural heritage of the state, emphasizing the importance of remembering and honoring the visionaries who dedicated themselves to Karnataka's unity and prosperity.

He also called on the people to be inspired by this legacy to promote unity, brotherhood, and social harmony, highlighting that these values are essential as the state continues to work towards its progress.

