Entertainment Buzz: From Sean 'Diddy' Combs Legal Battles to Comcast's Strategy Shift

The entertainment world is abuzz as U.S. prosecutors dismiss Sean 'Diddy' Combs' allegations of evidence leakage, with Combs demanding accusers' names in a sex trafficking case. Prosecutors argue he's 'grasping at straws' over leaked video evidence of a 2016 incident involving ex-girlfriend Cassie.

In corporate maneuvers, Comcast contemplates a spinoff of CNBC and MSNBC as viewership dwindles, excluding NBC and Peacock. The media company's CEO Mike Cavanagh indicated a search for a partner to boost its streaming service, Peacock.

Upcoming releases in the film sector include Zoe Saldana's 'Emilia Perez' celebrating Mexican culture, and intriguing insights into 'Squid Game 2'. Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran triumphs over a copyright appeal, while Tom Hanks and Robin Wright reunite in 'Here'. Director Steve McQueen presents 'Blitz', inspired by historical events and a child's perspective.

