Social Media Star Squirrel 'Peanut' Euthanized Amid Rabies Fears
Peanut, an orphaned squirrel and social media sensation, was seized and euthanized by state authorities due to potential rabies exposure. The pet was taken from Mark Longo's sanctuary following complaints. Officials confirmed testing necessity after a human bite incident. Peanut had become popular on Instagram and TikTok.
In a tragic turn, Peanut, a squirrel celebrated by thousands across social media platforms, was euthanized after state authorities seized him over rabies concerns. Peanut was taken from a rural Pine City home operated by Mark Longo's animal sanctuary, following anonymous complaints.
The seizure by the Department of Environmental Conservation was linked to possible human rabies exposure, as one person was reportedly bitten by the squirrel. Both Peanut and a raccoon named Fred were euthanized to enable rabies testing, authorities stated.
Peanut, known for his antics on Instagram and TikTok, had been under Longo's care for seven years. Despite efforts to have him certified as an educational animal, the popularity of the squirrel was no defense against state rules mandating public safety precautions.
