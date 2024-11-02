Left Menu

Social Media Star Squirrel 'Peanut' Euthanized Amid Rabies Fears

Peanut, an orphaned squirrel and social media sensation, was seized and euthanized by state authorities due to potential rabies exposure. The pet was taken from Mark Longo's sanctuary following complaints. Officials confirmed testing necessity after a human bite incident. Peanut had become popular on Instagram and TikTok.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 02-11-2024 05:15 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 05:15 IST
Social Media Star Squirrel 'Peanut' Euthanized Amid Rabies Fears

In a tragic turn, Peanut, a squirrel celebrated by thousands across social media platforms, was euthanized after state authorities seized him over rabies concerns. Peanut was taken from a rural Pine City home operated by Mark Longo's animal sanctuary, following anonymous complaints.

The seizure by the Department of Environmental Conservation was linked to possible human rabies exposure, as one person was reportedly bitten by the squirrel. Both Peanut and a raccoon named Fred were euthanized to enable rabies testing, authorities stated.

Peanut, known for his antics on Instagram and TikTok, had been under Longo's care for seven years. Despite efforts to have him certified as an educational animal, the popularity of the squirrel was no defense against state rules mandating public safety precautions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024