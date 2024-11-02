Left Menu

Farewell to Fashion Luminary Rohit Bal: Industry Remembers a Legend

Renowned Indian fashion designer Rohit Bal, affectionately known as 'Gudda,' was cremated in Delhi, drawing tributes from the fashion industry and Bollywood. Known for blending traditional and modern styles, Bal left a significant mark on fashion. Celebrities expressed their heartfelt condolences on social media.

Updated: 02-11-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 19:52 IST
Late designer Rohit Bal (Image source:X). Image Credit: ANI
Legendary fashion designer Rohit Bal was cremated in Delhi on Saturday evening, with numerous figures from the fashion and film industries gathering at Lodhi Road Crematorium to pay their respects. Actor Arjun Rampal attended with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, as attendees honored the celebrated designer affectionately known as 'Gudda.'

The funeral was also attended by prominent figures such as Sunil Sethi, president of the Fashion Design Council of India, and designers JJ Valaya and Nitin Bal Chauhan, among others. Sunil Sethi, speaking to ANI, expressed his deep condolences, praising Bal's exceptional talent and popularity, and mourning the loss of a national treasure.

Designer Nitin Bal Chauhan described Bal as an inspiration renowned for his brilliant shows. Bal had been battling a heart ailment and was hospitalized on Friday, but succumbed at the age of 63. Celebrities, including former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and actor Anil Kapoor, took to social media to honor Bal's innovative contributions to Indian fashion, while the Fashion Design Council of India acknowledged his significant impact on the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

Latest News

