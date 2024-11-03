Stand-Up Comedian's Reckless Porsche Crash Leads to Arrest
Stand-up comedian Ustav Dixit was arrested for reckless driving after his Porsche collided with KBR Park's boundary wall. The collision caused significant property damage. Dixit was traced, arrested, and subjected to alcohol and drug tests. A case was registered under multiple legal provisions.
A 33-year-old stand-up comedian, Ustav Dixit, has been arrested following a high-profile car crash involving a Porsche in Hyderabad. The vehicle collided with the boundary wall of KBR Park early on November 1.
The incident, occurring at approximately 5:45 AM, caused extensive damage to the wall, grills, and pavement, as well as the car itself. Dixit, who fled the scene, was later apprehended by police.
Preliminary investigations attributed the crash to reckless driving, leading to loss of control. Following verification of evidence, Dixit underwent medical tests for alcohol and drugs. Legal proceedings have commenced under multiple sections of the BNS, Motor Vehicles Act, and PDPP Act.
