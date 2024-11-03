Left Menu

Tom Holland's Secret Habit: Why He Googles Zendaya

Actor Tom Holland reveals he frequently Googles news about his partner Zendaya to stay updated, despite not being active on social media. The couple, who met on the set of Spider-Man, have been dating since 2021 and maintain a private relationship, only occasionally appearing together at public events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-11-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 18:00 IST
Actor Tom Holland, known for his role as Spider-Man, recently disclosed a unique habit: he often Googles news about his partner Zendaya. Despite staying off social media, Holland uses the internet to keep tabs on his significant other.

The couple, who first connected on the set of 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, started dating in 2021. They've since chosen to maintain a low-profile relationship, even as they attend red carpets and promotional events together.

Speaking on Samah Dada's On The Menu podcast, Holland shared, "The last thing I googled was actually Zendaya. It's more of an anxiety thing, making sure everything's cool." Both actors, aged 28, are set to reprise their roles in the next Spider-Man movie, filming this summer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

