'Parinda', a groundbreaking crime drama, celebrates its 35th anniversary. Anil Kapoor shares his reflections and announces his new film 'Subedaar'. Directed by Suresh Triveni and co-produced by Kapoor, it explores the challenges of a retired soldier adapting to civilian life, with filming recently underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 19:54 IST
Anil Kapoor Celebrates 35 Years of 'Parinda', Announces New Film 'Subedaar'
Parinda poster (Image Source: Instagram@AnilKapoor). Image Credit: ANI
Anil Kapoor recently marked the 35th anniversary of the iconic film 'Parinda', calling it 'the most powerful film ever made.' Posting on Instagram, Kapoor reflected on the audacious claim made on the film's poster, expressing gratitude for the film's enduring legacy and continued resonance with audiences.

The 1989 crime drama, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, starred Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Madhuri Dixit Nene, exploring a gripping tale of two brothers entangled in Mumbai's criminal underbelly. Anil Kapoor's character, Karan, navigates a tormented familial relationship, which clashes with his personal aspirations.

In other developments, Kapoor announced his involvement in the upcoming action drama 'Subedaar', directed by Suresh Triveni. The story delves into the life of retired soldier Arjun Singh, who battles personal and societal challenges post-retirement. The film, starting production recently, is co-produced by Kapoor and features Radhika as his on-screen daughter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

