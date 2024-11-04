Todd Phillips Advocates for Ad-Free Cinema

Director Todd Phillips, known for his latest release 'Joker: Folie a Deux,' has called on theater chains to eliminate commercials before movie screenings to enhance the cinematic experience.

Speaking to Empire magazine as part of a poll on the showbiz future, Phillips emphasized that audiences pay for their tickets and expect an uninterrupted experience.

The Oscar winner was part of a group of 14 filmmakers, including notable names like George Miller and Sofia Coppola, contributing to the discussion. 'Joker: Folie a Deux,' despite its star power, did not perform well commercially.

(With inputs from agencies.)