Todd Phillips Advocates for Ad-Free Cinema

Director Todd Phillips suggests removing commercials before films in theaters to enhance the movie-going experience. He shared his opinion during a filmmakers' poll with Empire magazine. Phillips' latest film, 'Joker: Folie a Deux,' starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, was a commercial flop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-11-2024 10:23 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 10:23 IST
Director Todd Phillips, known for his latest release 'Joker: Folie a Deux,' has called on theater chains to eliminate commercials before movie screenings to enhance the cinematic experience.

Speaking to Empire magazine as part of a poll on the showbiz future, Phillips emphasized that audiences pay for their tickets and expect an uninterrupted experience.

The Oscar winner was part of a group of 14 filmmakers, including notable names like George Miller and Sofia Coppola, contributing to the discussion. 'Joker: Folie a Deux,' despite its star power, did not perform well commercially.

(With inputs from agencies.)

