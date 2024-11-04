Left Menu

Akshardham Temple: A Beacon of Indian-American Influence

The Akshardham temple in New Jersey represents the expanding influence of Indian-Americans in the US. It is a symbol of cultural and political clout, with increasing participation in elections and community development. This growth mirrors the community's impact in business, technology, and US politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newjersey | Updated: 04-11-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 14:18 IST
Akshardham Temple: A Beacon of Indian-American Influence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Akshardham temple in Robbinsville, New Jersey, epitomizes the burgeoning influence of Indian-Americans across the United States, highlighting their growing cultural, economic, and political stature.

This temple's evolution mirrors the trajectory of Indian-Americans, who have become a significant force in areas such as US presidential elections, local governance, and leadership in major tech companies.

Community members like Swati and Vinod Patel note that participation in civic duties and integration over the past 50 years have strengthened their community's presence. As a significant cultural landmark, the temple stands as a testament to Indian-American achievements and their heightened role in US politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024