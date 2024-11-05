Left Menu

AR Rahman Honors Quincy Jones: A Farewell to a Shining Star

Music maestro AR Rahman paid tribute to the legendary American producer Quincy Jones, known for his work with Michael Jackson, in a heartfelt social media post. Jones, who recently passed away at 91, left a lasting legacy in the music and entertainment industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 11:07 IST
Quincy Jones
  • Country:
  • India

In a touching homage, renowned composer AR Rahman honored the late Quincy Jones, a towering figure in the music industry. Rahman's heartfelt social media tribute celebrated Jones's enduring impact, from producing Michael Jackson's iconic 'Thriller' album to crafting award-winning scores for film and television.

Quincy Jones, who passed away at his Bel Air residence on Sunday evening at the age of 91, was surrounded by his family. Jones, celebrated for his vast contributions to music, left an indelible mark on the industry and is remembered as a 'shining star.'

Rahman, who first met Jones in 2015 during his 'AR Rahman: The Intimate Concert Tour,' shared cherished memories and photos from that encounter on Instagram. His post resonated with fans, highlighting the profound connection between two musical giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

