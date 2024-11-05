AR Rahman Honors Quincy Jones: A Farewell to a Shining Star

In a touching homage, renowned composer AR Rahman honored the late Quincy Jones, a towering figure in the music industry. Rahman's heartfelt social media tribute celebrated Jones's enduring impact, from producing Michael Jackson's iconic 'Thriller' album to crafting award-winning scores for film and television.

Quincy Jones, who passed away at his Bel Air residence on Sunday evening at the age of 91, was surrounded by his family. Jones, celebrated for his vast contributions to music, left an indelible mark on the industry and is remembered as a 'shining star.'

Rahman, who first met Jones in 2015 during his 'AR Rahman: The Intimate Concert Tour,' shared cherished memories and photos from that encounter on Instagram. His post resonated with fans, highlighting the profound connection between two musical giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)