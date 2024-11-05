Global Tensions: Temple Clash in Canada Sparks International Concern

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condemned the attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, and called on the Indian government to address the issue with their Canadian counterparts. The incident, involving protesters wielding Khalistani flags, occurred on Sunday, prompting concerns about safety and communal harmony.

Mann emphasized the importance of maintaining cordial ties with Canada, a country considered a second home by many Punjabis. Highlighting the need for robust action against those responsible, Mann underscored the significance of preventing further violence as divisive politics continue to disrupt peace in Canada.

The Shiromani Akali Dal's Balwinder Singh Bhundar echoed these sentiments, appealing for communal unity. In a statement, he urged the Canadian government to safeguard places of religious worship and uphold peace, emphasizing the shared roots and harmony between Sikhs and Hindus.

(With inputs from agencies.)