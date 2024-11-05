Manisha Koirala's Journey: From Madhuri Dixit's Recommendation to Bollywood Stardom

In a candid conversation, actor Manisha Koirala disclosed how her career was influenced by Madhuri Dixit. The Bollywood diva recommended Koirala to renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai for his film 'Saudagar', recalling their shared screen moments in 'Lajja'.

'She is marvelous,' Koirala expressed, fondly recalling the recommendation. Dixit noticed Koirala in a photoshoot by Rakesh Shrestha, urging Ghai to see her for 'Saudagar', which Koirala found formative yet daunting as she was inexperienced at the time.

Reflecting on her journey, Koirala likened her youthful naivety during 'Saudagar' to her later maturity alongside Dixit in 'Lajja'. The evolving dynamics of Bollywood have seen Koirala showcase her talent in notable films, including her recent role in Bhansali's 'Heeramandi'.

