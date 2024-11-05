Left Menu

Manisha Koirala's Journey: From Madhuri Dixit's Recommendation to Bollywood Stardom

Actor Manisha Koirala recounts how Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit recommended her to filmmaker Subhash Ghai for the film 'Saudagar,' marking a crucial step in her career. Koirala reflects on her experiences and admiration for Dixit, who she once resembled, in an exclusive conversation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:48 IST
Manisha Koirala's Journey: From Madhuri Dixit's Recommendation to Bollywood Stardom
Manisha Koirala (Image source/ANI), Madhuri Dixit (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a candid conversation, actor Manisha Koirala disclosed how her career was influenced by Madhuri Dixit. The Bollywood diva recommended Koirala to renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai for his film 'Saudagar', recalling their shared screen moments in 'Lajja'.

'She is marvelous,' Koirala expressed, fondly recalling the recommendation. Dixit noticed Koirala in a photoshoot by Rakesh Shrestha, urging Ghai to see her for 'Saudagar', which Koirala found formative yet daunting as she was inexperienced at the time.

Reflecting on her journey, Koirala likened her youthful naivety during 'Saudagar' to her later maturity alongside Dixit in 'Lajja'. The evolving dynamics of Bollywood have seen Koirala showcase her talent in notable films, including her recent role in Bhansali's 'Heeramandi'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024