Farewell to Bihar Kokila: Sharda Sinha Passes Away at AIIMS

Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha has died at the age of 72. Known as the 'Bihar Kokila,' she was celebrated for her Bhojpuri and Maithili folk songs. Her passing followed a battle with multiple myeloma. Prime Minister Modi monitored her condition regularly and wished for her recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 22:29 IST
Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha passed away on Tuesday night at AIIMS-Delhi. She was 72 years old. An AIIMS official confirmed her death, attributing it to refractory shock related to septicemia.

Sinha, a Padma Bhushan awardee, was famous for her Bhojpuri and Maithili folk songs. She was on ventilator support due to complications from multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Her fans cherished her songs like 'Kartik Maas Ijoriya' and the Bollywood hits 'Taar Bijli' and 'Babul'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been monitoring her condition closely and expressed his hope for her recovery. Known as the 'Bihar Kokila,' Sinha's music resonated across her native state and beyond. Union Minister Giriraj Singh and MP Chirag Paswan visited her during her stay at the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

