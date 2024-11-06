Adele Concludes Las Vegas Residency With Sentiments and Surprises

Singer Adele has spoken out about her Las Vegas residency coming to a close, expressing deep sentiments as she referred to it as her 'best friend,' People reports. During a recent performance, she told the audience, 'This really is the beginning of the end. There are no other shows. I'm not going to be like, 'Surprise!' This is the end.'

Previously, Adele had mentioned her plans for a break from performing after the residency. 'I have 10 shows to do, but after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart,' she shared with People in September. At a recent concert, she reflected, 'They say that if you want things and you are looking for things in life, you have to pay the universe and then it pays you back tenfold.'

Continuing her heartfelt remarks, Adele emphasized, 'My life is a thousand times better. My life, not my career, not my music. I'm talking about my actual life. And I really, truly think that this show has been my best friend throughout all of that.' She admitted to being 'genuinely sad' as the residency was winding down.

Adding to the emotional experiences, Adele expressed her excitement when Celine Dion attended one of her shows. The Colosseum venue, originally designed for Dion's first residency in 2003, was the only place Adele wanted to perform in Vegas. She noted, 'I have a picture of her right next to the stage that I touch every night before I walk on and she came to the show this weekend and it was a surprise and it was a MOMENT!!,' according to People. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)