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Illegal Residency Uncovered: The Case of Sahela Begum

A Bangladeshi woman, identified as Sahela Begum, was arrested in Haridwar, India, for allegedly residing illegally with fake documents. Shyamdas, an Indian man, was also detained for assisting her. The case surfaced during 'Operation Prahar,' a police verification drive targeting suspicious individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 10-04-2026 00:17 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 00:17 IST
Illegal Residency Uncovered: The Case of Sahela Begum
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In Haridwar, a Bangladeshi woman identified as Sahela Begum has been arrested for allegedly residing illegally in India using forged documents. The police also detained Shyamdas, an Indian national accused of harboring the woman.

This arrest followed a verification drive under the initiative 'Operation Prahar,' which seeks to identify and detain suspicious persons. Haridwar's Senior Superintendent of Police, Navneet Singh, disclosed that the woman initially misidentified herself as Sweety.

Begum's real identity was revealed after rigorous questioning. She hails from Comilla in Bangladesh and had entered India after separating from her husband and befriending Shyamdas on social media. The investigation led to the seizure of multiple fake documents and a Bangladesh passport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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