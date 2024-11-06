Left Menu

Remembering Quincy Jones: The Maestro Who Took Music to the Moon

Quincy Jones, an illustrious figure in the music world known for his monumental achievements, died at age 91. His work was memorable enough to accompany Buzz Aldrin on the moon and he was famed for electrifying jam sessions. He reshaped pop music alongside legends like Michael Jackson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:29 IST
Remembering Quincy Jones: The Maestro Who Took Music to the Moon
Quincy Jones

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of Quincy Jones, a towering figure in the music industry who passed away at 91 on Sunday. Jones' legacy stretches far and wide, with one of his productions even reaching space. Astronaut Buzz Aldrin reportedly took Jones' work on the Apollo 11 mission, playing 'Fly Me to the Moon' while preparing to walk on the lunar surface.

Jones' influence was also felt during the Montreux Jazz Festival, where late-night jam sessions at a mountainside chalet became legendary among musicians and enthusiasts. Friends recall these gatherings as pulsating with energy long after official performances ended, capturing the spirit of collaboration that Jones championed.

Known simply as 'Q,' Jones reshaped modern pop through his collaborations with icons such as Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson. His publicist confirmed his death, paying tribute to a man who forever changed the course of music history. Details surrounding his cause of death remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

