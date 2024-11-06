Left Menu

Actor Kasturi's Apology to Telugu Community

Actor Kasturi retracted her controversial statements about Telugu-speaking people in Tamil Nadu, apologizing for any unintentional offense. She clarified her previous comments were directed only at specific individuals, not the entire Telugu community, and urged support for Brahmins. Kasturi emphasized her admiration for the Telugu culture and cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:25 IST
Actor Kasturi's Apology to Telugu Community
Kasturi
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, actor Kasturi has withdrawn her remarks about Telugu-speaking people in Tamil Nadu, which were made during a speech on November 3. The comments had stirred controversy, prompting Kasturi to apologize for any inadvertent offense caused.

Kasturi clarified that her statements were aimed at certain individuals and not at the wider Telugu community, emphasizing her respect and appreciation for their culture. This retraction aims to refocus attention on her support for Brahmins in Tamil Nadu, which was a key aspect of her speech.

Despite facing threats and criticisms, Kasturi expressed gratitude towards the Telugu community, acknowledging their influence on her film career and personal life. She reiterated her commitment to rise above caste and regional differences, reflecting on her connection to the Telugu heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024