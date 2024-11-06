Actor Kasturi's Apology to Telugu Community
Actor Kasturi retracted her controversial statements about Telugu-speaking people in Tamil Nadu, apologizing for any unintentional offense. She clarified her previous comments were directed only at specific individuals, not the entire Telugu community, and urged support for Brahmins. Kasturi emphasized her admiration for the Telugu culture and cinema.
In a recent development, actor Kasturi has withdrawn her remarks about Telugu-speaking people in Tamil Nadu, which were made during a speech on November 3. The comments had stirred controversy, prompting Kasturi to apologize for any inadvertent offense caused.
Kasturi clarified that her statements were aimed at certain individuals and not at the wider Telugu community, emphasizing her respect and appreciation for their culture. This retraction aims to refocus attention on her support for Brahmins in Tamil Nadu, which was a key aspect of her speech.
Despite facing threats and criticisms, Kasturi expressed gratitude towards the Telugu community, acknowledging their influence on her film career and personal life. She reiterated her commitment to rise above caste and regional differences, reflecting on her connection to the Telugu heritage.
