Actor Kasturi's Apology to Telugu Community

In a recent development, actor Kasturi has withdrawn her remarks about Telugu-speaking people in Tamil Nadu, which were made during a speech on November 3. The comments had stirred controversy, prompting Kasturi to apologize for any inadvertent offense caused.

Kasturi clarified that her statements were aimed at certain individuals and not at the wider Telugu community, emphasizing her respect and appreciation for their culture. This retraction aims to refocus attention on her support for Brahmins in Tamil Nadu, which was a key aspect of her speech.

Despite facing threats and criticisms, Kasturi expressed gratitude towards the Telugu community, acknowledging their influence on her film career and personal life. She reiterated her commitment to rise above caste and regional differences, reflecting on her connection to the Telugu heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)