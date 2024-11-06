Daring Heist at Tara Tarini Temple: Silver Worth Rs 10 Lakh Stolen
Silver ornaments valued at Rs 10 lakh were stolen from Tara Tarini temple in Odisha's Ganjam district. Miscreants bypassed security to loot the crowns, umbrella, and masks of the deities, along with money from donation boxes. Lack of CCTV footage hampers ongoing police investigations.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident, silver ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh were stolen from the historic Tara Tarini temple in Odisha's Ganjam district, law enforcement officials reported on Wednesday.
The thieves made off with valuable items, including the deities' crowns, ceremonial umbrella, and masks from the renowned Shakti shrine located on a hilltop in Purushottampur. They also broke into two donation boxes, though attempts to access the main 'hundi' were unsuccessful, according to police.
Ganjam Superintendent of Police Suvendu Kumar Patra has launched a manhunt and deployed a scientific team and dog squad to aid the investigation. However, the absence of CCTV surveillance poses a significant challenge in identifying the culprits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rising Hope and Cultural Heritage: India's Spiritual Surge
Haryana's Road Expansion and Cultural Heritage Boost: An Initiative by CM Nayab Singh Saini
Uttarakhand CM and Union Minister Discuss Boosting Tourism and Cultural Heritage
Eighth Ganga Utsav Promotes River Cleanliness and Cultural Heritage
Rediscovering Millets: Odisha's Push for Agricultural Heritage