Maha Kumbh: Modi Defends Cultural Heritage Against Critics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended India's cultural and religious traditions against critics, calling the Maha Kumbh a 'Maha Kumbh of Unity.' He criticized leaders undermining Hindu faith and highlighted the establishment of a cancer hospital at the Shree Bageshwar Medical Sciences And Research Institute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatarpur | Updated: 23-02-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 18:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a strong stance against critics of India's cultural and religious traditions during his recent address. He labeled the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj as the 'Maha Kumbh of Unity' and condemned those he described as possessing a 'slave mentality' who undermine the nation's traditions.

Modi's statements were in response to remarks from some leaders, including West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who criticized the Maha Kumbh for alleged mismanagement. He accused these figures of attempting to weaken the country with foreign support, highlighting the event's spiritual and national significance.

The Prime Minister also announced the establishment of a cancer hospital at the Shree Bageshwar Medical Sciences And Research Institute in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. This development, a project by religious leader Dhirendra Shastri, underscores Modi's commitment to healthcare improvements across India.

