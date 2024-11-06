Left Menu

Chennai Grand Masters: Rising Stars Shine in Intense Chess Battles

The Chennai Grand Masters tournament showcases top and emerging chess talents. Indian prodigy Arjun Erigaisi drew against Levon Aronian, while Vaishali R impressed with her performance in the Challengers category. The tournament, divided into Masters and Challengers, is a stage for strategic duels and promising performances.

Updated: 06-11-2024 20:32 IST
In a display of strategic brilliance, Arjun Erigaisi of India managed to secure a draw against the tournament's second-highest-ranked player, American Grandmaster Levon Aronian, during the ongoing Chennai Grand Masters.

Simultaneously, in the Challengers category, India's emerging talent Vaishali R impressed by securing her first draw against top-seed Raunak Sadhwani. This year's tournament sees participation from two categories: Masters and Challengers, with the former boasting a fierce competition and the latter nurturing upcoming Indian talent.

The tournament progresses with notable performances from various players. Arjun, Vachier-Lagrave, and Tabatabaei share the lead in the Masters category, while Leon Mendonca and V Pranav equally shine in the Challengers, each having scored two wins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

