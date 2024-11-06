Left Menu

K Satchidanandan Steps Back: A Poetic Farewell to Public Life

Renowned poet K Satchidanandan announced his gradual withdrawal from public life due to health challenges, urging people not to invite him to events and prioritizing rare poetry-related appearances. The poet, famous for his profound contributions to modern Malayalam literature, emphasizes a focus on memory and creativity as they remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:22 IST
K Satchidanandan Steps Back: A Poetic Farewell to Public Life
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrated poet and critic K Satchidanandan has announced his gradual retreat from public life, citing health issues, particularly transient global amnesia, impacting his memory and speech. He urged followers not to invite him for events, noting that public speeches have little impact on improving the world.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, the 78-year-old literary figure explained that stress from travel and events led to a resurgence of his condition, convincing him to step back from most public engagements. Satchidanandan plans to attend only select poetry events while his role as chairman of the Kerala Sahithya Akademi continues until the end of his term.

The poet has published over 20 collections and received numerous awards for his work. Despite his decision, he assures that if his memory and imagination persist, he will continue writing. Attempts to reach him have been unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024