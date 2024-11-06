K Satchidanandan Steps Back: A Poetic Farewell to Public Life

Celebrated poet and critic K Satchidanandan has announced his gradual retreat from public life, citing health issues, particularly transient global amnesia, impacting his memory and speech. He urged followers not to invite him for events, noting that public speeches have little impact on improving the world.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, the 78-year-old literary figure explained that stress from travel and events led to a resurgence of his condition, convincing him to step back from most public engagements. Satchidanandan plans to attend only select poetry events while his role as chairman of the Kerala Sahithya Akademi continues until the end of his term.

The poet has published over 20 collections and received numerous awards for his work. Despite his decision, he assures that if his memory and imagination persist, he will continue writing. Attempts to reach him have been unsuccessful.

