Pope Francis Shows Resilience Amidst Health Challenges

Pope Francis, now in his seventh day at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, is fighting pneumonia with remarkable resilience, the Vatican reports. At 88 years old, the pontiff is alert and even shared breakfast from an armchair.

According to Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni, there has been a 'slight improvement' in the pope's blood tests, as Francis recovers from double pneumonia—a severe condition that affects both lungs. Despite the complexity of his illness, he remains off a ventilator, breathing on his own.

The pope's hospital activities included moving around his room, making phone calls, and doing paperwork, alongside hosting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. She noted his humor remains intact, underscoring his enduring tenacity despite ongoing health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)