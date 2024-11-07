Left Menu

Maharashtra Police Orders Crackdown on Ticket Scalping for Coldplay's Mumbai Concert

Maharashtra police's cyber wing issued a notice to BookMyShow to implement stricter measures, including selling name-based tickets, to curb ticket scalping for major events like Coldplay's concert. Rising complaints and a PIL in Bombay High Court highlight the urgency to prevent exploitation and illegal ticket sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2024 08:14 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 08:14 IST
The cyber wing of the Maharashtra police has instructed the online ticketing platform BookMyShow to adopt stringent measures, including name-based ticket sales, for the upcoming Coldplay concert and other major events.

This directive comes amidst growing complaints from fans regarding issues they face while booking tickets online, with many alleging that they experience non-responsive websites during crucial sales periods, leading to ticket scalping at inflated prices.

The Maharashtra Cyber unit remarked that existing preventive measures by these platforms are inadequate and a PIL has been filed in the Bombay High Court to address alleged malpractices in ticket sales, spotlighting the need for official guidelines to curb such incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

