Shiv Nadar Leads Indian Philanthropy: Outpacing India's Richest

Shiv Nadar, the founder of HCL Technologies, has once again topped the list of India's most generous philanthropists in FY24. His donations surged to Rs 2,153 crore, outstripping those of Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, according to the Edelgive-Hurun India Philanthropy List.

The philanthropic scene in India saw 203 individuals donate upwards of Rs 5 crore each. Despite this impressive roster, average contributions have notably declined compared to the previous year. In contrast, the wealth of the richest Indians soared by 46 percent.

Education emerged as the top sector receiving charitable funds, garnering Rs 3,680 crore, followed by healthcare and rural transformation. Notably, some corporate donations exceeded legally required corporate social responsibility expenditures, highlighting the extent of personal commitment among leading philanthropists.

(With inputs from agencies.)