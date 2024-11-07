Historic Necklace Sale Unveils Royal Scandal

A dazzling diamond necklace, reputedly connected to the notorious scandal of Marie Antoinette, will be auctioned in Geneva next week. Sotheby's estimates the Georgian-era piece, encrusted with 300 carats of diamonds, at 2 million Swiss francs, though it may achieve a higher price.

The necklace became infamous during the 'Diamond Necklace Affair' of the 1780s. Jeanne de la Motte, a destitute noblewoman, deceived jewelers by impersonating the French queen to acquire the necklace without payment, leading to a scandal that tainted Marie Antoinette's reputation despite her innocence in the affair.

Jessica Wyndham of Sotheby's highlights the excitement surrounding jewelry with noble origins, referencing a previous record sale of a pearl pendant once owned by Marie Antoinette. This particular necklace's unique history and design are expected to draw considerable interest from global collectors.

