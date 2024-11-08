Ananya Panday's Stunning Tribute to Rohit Bal

In a heartfelt tribute to the late Rohit Bal, actress Ananya Panday donned a 21-year-old suit designed by the iconic designer for her mother, Bhavana Pandey. This poignant gesture came during her cousin's wedding festivities, capturing the essence of familial tradition intertwined with high fashion.

Rohit Bal, one of India's most lauded fashion designers, passed away at the age of 63 after a heart attack, just weeks after his triumphant showcase at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024. Panday had the honor of being Bal's showstopper during his final runway appearance.

Panday shared the special moment on social media, reflecting on her sister's wedding and expressing gratitude to Bal. Her mother, a star of "Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives," praised the look. Bal's recent health struggles had sidelined him, but his grand finale marked a memorable return before his untimely death.

