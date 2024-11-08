From Pondicherry to Paris: Kiran Bedi's Book Now in French

Pondicherry Central University has introduced the French translation of Kiran Bedi's book, 'Fearless Governance', under the new title 'Une Gouvernance sans peur'. Former Head of the University's French Department, S Pannirselvame, led the translation effort.

The event, marked by the presence of French Consul General in Puducherry and Chennai, Etienne Rolland Piegue, along with university officials, emphasized the cultural exchange fostered by the translation. Vice Chancellor (in charge) Professor Tharanikkarasu and Professor Clement S Lourdes also attended.

Kiran Bedi, a former IPS officer who served as Puducherry's Lieutenant Governor, underscored the factual foundation of her book, derived from meticulous documentation during her tenure. 'Fearless Governance' will feature as a management studies course book at the university.

