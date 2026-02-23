High Drama: Court Denies Arrest of IPS Officer Amid Procedural Lapses

A police team from Andhra Pradesh experienced a legal hiccup on Monday when a court in Patna refused to issue a transit remand for arresting a senior IPS officer, highlighting procedural lapses.

Sunil Kumar Nayak, currently serving as IG, Fire and Home Guards in Patna, was taken by the Andhra team early morning, but was released after a chaotic situation unfolded at his residence.

The court reprimanded the team for lacking necessary documentation, including a case diary or arrest warrant, leaving the legal actions open-ended.

