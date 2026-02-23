High Drama: Court Denies Arrest of IPS Officer Amid Procedural Lapses
A police team from Andhra Pradesh faced a setback as a Patna court denied transit remand for IPS officer Sunil Kumar Nayak due to procedural lapses. The officer, named in an FIR for alleged custodial torture, was released after the court highlighted improper procedures followed by Andhra Pradesh police.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:22 IST
- Country:
- India
A police team from Andhra Pradesh experienced a legal hiccup on Monday when a court in Patna refused to issue a transit remand for arresting a senior IPS officer, highlighting procedural lapses.
Sunil Kumar Nayak, currently serving as IG, Fire and Home Guards in Patna, was taken by the Andhra team early morning, but was released after a chaotic situation unfolded at his residence.
The court reprimanded the team for lacking necessary documentation, including a case diary or arrest warrant, leaving the legal actions open-ended.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IPS
- arrest
- Patna
- court
- Andhra Pradesh
- Sunil Kumar Nayak
- judicial
- transit remand
- procedural lapse
- law
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh's Commitment to Social Equity and P4 Model
Supreme Court Backs Andhra Pradesh's Authority on Tirumala Laddu Probe
SC refuses to entertain plea of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy assailing statements made by Andhra Pradesh CM on Tirupati laddu row.
Tragedy Strikes: Fatalities from Adulterated Milk in Andhra Pradesh
Electoral Discrepancies: Cloud Over Andhra Pradesh Assembly Polls