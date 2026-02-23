Left Menu

High Drama: Court Denies Arrest of IPS Officer Amid Procedural Lapses

A police team from Andhra Pradesh faced a setback as a Patna court denied transit remand for IPS officer Sunil Kumar Nayak due to procedural lapses. The officer, named in an FIR for alleged custodial torture, was released after the court highlighted improper procedures followed by Andhra Pradesh police.

A police team from Andhra Pradesh experienced a legal hiccup on Monday when a court in Patna refused to issue a transit remand for arresting a senior IPS officer, highlighting procedural lapses.

Sunil Kumar Nayak, currently serving as IG, Fire and Home Guards in Patna, was taken by the Andhra team early morning, but was released after a chaotic situation unfolded at his residence.

The court reprimanded the team for lacking necessary documentation, including a case diary or arrest warrant, leaving the legal actions open-ended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

